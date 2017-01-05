A car bomb killed at least 10 people and injured 15 others on Thursday in the centre of the Syrian town of Jableh in the coastal Mediterranean province of Latakia, regime television said.

The blast hit a bustling commercial part of the town that lies in the heartland of regime leader Bashar al Assad's minority Alawite sect.

Regime television showed the footage of mangled cars and shutters of shops damaged and blown apart as rescue workers cleared the debris at the blast site.

The death toll was expected to rise with rescue operations still continuing and scores of injured being rushed to nearby hospitals, senior medical officer Ghassan Findi said.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

More than 150 people were killed and 200 wounded in May when bombs hit Tartous, another town and the port city on the Mediterranean coast.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the May attacks saying its fighters had targeted "gatherings of Alawites." Daesh considers Alawites to be heretics.