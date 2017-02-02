The Philippines suspended a controversial operation against illegal narcotics on January 29 in which the police and people paid by them have been held accused of over 7,000 deaths. However, the wave of drug-related killings has continued in the country.

In addition to the extrajudicial killings, the police have been accused of planting evidence, taking bribes and fabricating police reports, according to an Amnesty International report. The wave of drug-related killings appear to be "systematic, planned and organised" by authorities and could constitute crimes against humanity, stated the report.

President Rodrigo Duterte called the police operation off after a South Korean businessman was killed by anti-drugs police. However, the killings – which often take place late at night and under murky circumstances – continue.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.