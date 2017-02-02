WORLD
1 MIN READ
Southern Madagascar faces famine
Three years of drought have destroyed food and seed stock in the region. The UN warns a third of a million people are at severe risk.
Southern Madagascar faces famine
Aid agencies warn that Madagascar needs urgent assistance to cope with its severe hunger crisis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Three years of drought in southern Madagascar have created a severe food shortage and blighted the region.

The United Nations says 330,000 people are on the brink of famine, with almost a million going hungry.

"We don't have anything to eat but leaves and red cactus fruit. There is nothing else to eat," a local resident recently told TRT World.

The government has declared a state of emergency as it does not have sufficient funds to deal with the crisis.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah has this report from Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us