Three years of drought in southern Madagascar have created a severe food shortage and blighted the region.

The United Nations says 330,000 people are on the brink of famine, with almost a million going hungry.

"We don't have anything to eat but leaves and red cactus fruit. There is nothing else to eat," a local resident recently told TRT World.

The government has declared a state of emergency as it does not have sufficient funds to deal with the crisis.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah has this report from Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo.