Men are discovering fashion
The rate of men's spending on fashion has been increasing at a faster pace than women's spending. The industry is starting to notice.
Men are discovering fashion
Women's love of fashion is well-known. Less well-known is the growth in spending on men's fashion. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Men's fashion is a growth industry, and right now men are spending at a faster pace than women. But they still have a long way to go.

Last year, men increased their spending on fashion by 3.7 percent while women's spending rose by 3.2 percent. However, women still spend a lot more on fashion than men.

Designer and retailer Philip Start says the growth in men's spending is about peer pressure to look good. And its effects are visible on the streets.

TRT World'sTadhg Enright has more from London, a global fashion capital with more and more well-dressed men.

SOURCE:TRT World
