WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime & opposition advance on al-Bab risks clash
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army forces and Syrian regime forces are both advancing on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab. Turkey says it has no intention of handing the city to the regime once it drives out Daesh.
Syrian regime & opposition advance on al-Bab risks clash
Smoke rises from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria, February 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Turkey-backed opposition fighters have wrested control of two villages from Daesh near the embattled town of al-Bab, rebel groups said on Wednesday.

The Syrian regime also announced its forces were advancing on the Daesh-held town, and were close to the two villages taken by opposition groups fighting under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner.

Observers are concerned that the rapid advance of regime forces on al-Bab risks confrontation with Turkey-backed forces.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday said al-Bab will not be handed over to the forces of regime leader Bashar al Assad once Daesh is driven out.

Ongoing Turkish operations

The Turkish military said on Thursday it "neutralised" (killed, wounded, or captured) 51 Daesh militants in the previous 24 hours of fighting in northern Syria.

The losses were one of the biggest Daesh has suffered since Turkey lauched its Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to secure its border with Syria and drive terrorists from the region.

The army also said it hit 244 Daesh targets, including command facilities, defensive placements, shelters, vehicles and weapons.

Al-Bab is a key town in northern Syria, which is now the focus of fighting that involves Daesh, the Syrian regime and its allies, Turkey-backed opposition to the regime and Daesh, and an alliance of US-backed Syrian militias also fighting Daesh and the regime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us