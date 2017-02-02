Syrian refugees reimagine their homeland
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees reimagine their homelandThe idea of revolution continues to smoulder in Syrians as they try to rebuild their lives in refugee camps in southern Turkey
Syrian refugees reimagine their homeland / TRT World and Agencies
By Mehboob Jeelani
February 2, 2017

HATAY/GAZIANTEP, Turkey — Syrian refugees living inside or outside the camps in Turkey's southeastern frontier provinces are bound by one common vision: a homeland free from Bashar al Assad, the Syrian regime leader who faced an armed rebellion that challenged his autocratic rule.

The impact of six years of grueling war shows on their faces. Men who looked youthful before the war now have graying hair, wrinkled faces and tired bodies. Women who lost their husbands and sons speak with pride about how they became "martyrs for the cause."

TRT World spent a week in refugee camps in southern Turkey and met with Syrian refugees of different ages and cultural backgrounds. They discussed their identities and how they are coping with refugee life. From the relationship between a father and daughter, to a former fighter who now runs a barber shop, we explore the broader implications of the war through this series of portraits.

Read more on Medium

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us