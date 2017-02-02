WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migrants rescued in Mediterranean as EU seeks to shut down route
The EU is meeting in Malta. One focus of the summit is closing down the migrant and refugee route into Europe from Libya.
Migrants rescued in Mediterranean as EU seeks to shut down route
Rescued migrants: Libya is a smuggling hub for migrants and refugees attempting to reach Europe from Sub-saharan Africa. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

More than 1,400 migrants were plucked from the Mediterranean in the last 24 hours, Italy's coast guard said on Thursday.

These latest rescues come as EU leaders gather in Malta for a summit on stemming the flow of boats from North Africa to Europe.

The coast guard said more than 1,300 people had been rescued on Wednesday in 13 makeshift boats.

At dawn on Thursday, a humanitarian ship chartered by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) rescued 100 others.

Picked up 22 nautical miles (41 km) off Sabrata, the rescued migrants – travelling with only an old compass to help them navigate and no life jackets – said there were other boats needing help.

MSF said rescue teams are searching for them.

The EU aims to shut down the flow of migrants out of Africa in what is part of the world's worst migrant and refugee crisis since World War II.

Closing the smuggling route from Libya to Europe is "within our reach," EU chief Donald Tusk said Thursday.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us