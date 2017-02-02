WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protesters force Berkeley to cancel far-right event
Protesters at the University of California at Berkeley shut down an attempt by far-right Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos to make an address on campus. The school has traditionally been a bastion of free speech.
Protesters force Berkeley to cancel far-right event
Damage at UC Berkeley after a student protest turned violent in Berkeley, California, US, February 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Hundreds of protesters at the University of California at Berkeley on Wednesday smashed windows, set fires and clashed with police as they forced a right-wing speaker to cancel his appearance at the liberal-leaning institution.

Two hours before far-right Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was to give a speech at the student union, protesters tossed metal barricades and rocks through the building's windows and set a light generator on fire near the entrance, footage from news outlets showed.

Police ordered protesters to disperse as the school put the campus on lockdown. Protesters also tossed bricks and fireworks at police in riot gear who fired rubber pellets back at the crowd.

"We shut down the event. It was great. Mission accomplished," said a protester.

The university said some 150 "masked agitators" were responsible for the violence during the otherwise largely peaceful protest of about 1,500 people.

UC Berkeley has been a bastion of free speech in the United States since the 1960s.

TRT World'sFrances Read has more.

The Breitbart effect

Critics of Yiannopoulos argue that the free speech movement has been hijacked. The previous head of Breitbart was Steve Bannon. Now he is President Donald Trump's chief strategist.

Under Bannon's leadership, his Breitbart website presented a number of conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 election, as well as Republicans it deemed to be lacking in conservative bona fides. Critics have accused Bannon of anti-semitism and of being sympathetic to white nationalism.

Bannon has ascribed his interest in populism and "American nationalism" to a desire to curb what he views as the corrosive effects of globalisation. He has rejected what he calls the "ethno-nationalist" tendencies of some in the movement.

Yiannopoulous on Wednesday criticised "the Left", saying it is "absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down."

Twitter suspended Yiannopoulos's account last year after he was accused of participating in the online harassment of an African-American actress.

Trump's administration has described as "alternative facts" its counter-discourse to the traditional norms of political dialogue and media engagement.

Bookshops in the US have reported a spike in sales of George Orwell's dystopian "1984," in which words mean their opposites, after senior White House official Kellyanne Conway used the term "alternative facts" to defend the Trump administration's claims about the size of his inauguration crowd.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us