A French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete on Friday as he tried to enter the Louvre Museum in Paris. Authorities said it appeared to be a terrorist attack.

The man shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and rushed at police and soldiers before being shot near the museum's shopping mall, police said.

Police said that two bags he was carrying did not contain explosives.

Police detained a second person at the scene whom they said was acting suspiciously.

TRT World spoke to Peter Humi in Paris for the latest.

Soldiers patrol Paris in wake of Daesh attacks

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Friday's incident "appears to be an attempted attack of a terrorist nature."

Police said they have yet to identify the attacker or his nationality.

Military spokesman Benoit Brulon said one soldier was slightly injured in the attack.

Some 3,500 soldiers patrol key sites as part of beefed-up security measures in Paris.

Terrorists attacks in France in the last two years claimed by Daesh have killed more than 230 people.