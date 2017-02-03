WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemeni-Americans close businesses in New York to protest travel ban
The protest was coordinated and organised by the Muslim Community Network and the Yemeni American Community.
Yemeni-Americans close businesses in New York to protest travel ban
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against US President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, February 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017

Hundreds of New York City grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours on Thursday in protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, organisers said.

Loyal customers, who rely on the stores for staples of daily life, had to look elsewhere for lunch after more than 1,000 locations shut their doors from noon to 8 pm in a move coordinated by groups including the Muslim Community Network and the Yemeni American Community.

The protests followed the decision by Trump's administration to put a four-month hold on letting refugees into the United States and to temporarily bar travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

"Whatever this President is doing, Donald Trump, he's violating American rights and he's violating the constitution. And this is discrimination," says Mohammed Ali, a shopkeeper.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick reports from New York City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us