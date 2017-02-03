Cyprus is dependent on only one type of energy production using expensive fuel oil which makes it's electricity cost one of the highest in Europe.

This is despite the Aphrodite gas field that was discovered five years ago.

If a deal to reunify Cyprus is reached, the island could benefit from huge natural gas reserves and it could provide a large economic boost.

And for some, it's the main reason an agreement between the two sides is so important.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.