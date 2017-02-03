WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cyprus can benefit from gas reserves after reunification deal
The island is dependent on only one type of energy production despite discovery of Aphrodite gas field five years ago.
Cyprus can benefit from gas reserves after reunification deal
People walk at an open-air market in Nicosia, Cyprus, February 1, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017

Cyprus is dependent on only one type of energy production using expensive fuel oil which makes it's electricity cost one of the highest in Europe.

This is despite the Aphrodite gas field that was discovered five years ago.

If a deal to reunify Cyprus is reached, the island could benefit from huge natural gas reserves and it could provide a large economic boost.

And for some, it's the main reason an agreement between the two sides is so important.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us