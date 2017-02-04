WORLD
Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Egyptian
French officials have identified the suspect as Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy, who was born in Dakahlia, a province of northeast of Cairo.
Police quickly sealed off the area where at least 1,000 people were present at the time of the incident. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

A man suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum has been identified as 29-year-old Egyptian Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy. He was born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo.

On Friday, the man was stopped at the entrance of the Louvre museum's shopping mall. He was shot and wounded at the museum after he attacked soldiers with machetes.

The 29-year-old arrived in Paris on January 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa in Dubai, said a prosecutor Francois Molins.

The prosecutor said the investigation will determine the motivations of the perpetrator.

The soldier, who shot the man, was from one of the patrol units which have become a common sight in Paris since the November 2015 attacks.

TRT World spoke to Peter Humi for the latest update.

SOURCE:TRT World
