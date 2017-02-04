WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU adopts plan to stem migration flow from Africa
The plan includes improving conditions for migrants in Libya and supporting the development of local communities there.
EU adopts plan to stem migration flow from Africa
The European Union has decided to take operational measures to decrease the number of irregular migrants in a summit in Malta on Friday, February 3. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

European Union leaders have agreed over an action plan on Friday to help them prevent a new wave of African migrants this spring, especially from Libya, offering Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.

The bloc held a summit in Malta to discuss the future of the European bloc and ways to curb the migration crisis.

The central Mediterranean route has become one of the main gateways to Europe, with some 180,000 migrant arrivals in Italy last year.

"We have agreed on immediate operational measures that should help reduce the number of irregular migrants and save lives at the same time," said Donald Tusk, EU president.

We will train, equip and support the Libyan coast guard to stop people smugglers and increase search-and-rescue operations.

The plan includes supporting the development of local communities in Libya and providing provide adequate reception capacity and improving conditions in Libya for migrants.

Also, 200 million euros will be mobilised for the North Africa window of the fund and a priority will be given to migration-related projects concerning Libya.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more details from Valletta.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us