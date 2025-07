More than 300,000 people took to the streets on Friday night in Romania to demonstrate against a government decree that decriminalises several graft offences.

The decree would decriminalise abuse-of-power offences in which the sums do not exceed 200,000 lei ($48,000), potentially scuttling an ongoing trial of the governing Social Democrat party chief and benefiting dozens of other public sector officials.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.