WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands in London march against Trump's travel ban
The protest is taking place outside the US embassy in central London for the second time this week.
Thousands in London march against Trump's travel ban
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against US President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in central London on Saturday to protest a travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries.

Demonstrators will also march on Downing Street, protesting against the British government's reluctance to condemn the ban.

Trump's executive order last week suspended the US refugee programme for 120 days and stopped visits by travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days.

A US federal judge on Friday put a nationwide block on Trump's executive order, although his administration could still have the policy put back into effect on appeal.

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports from London.

Protests across Australia

Thousands of protesters also rallied across Australia on Saturday.

About 1,000 people gathered in Sydney to protest against Trump's executive order on immigration and to call on Australia to close its offshore processing centres on the tiny Pacific Island of Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

Similar protests were held in Canberra, Newcastle and Hobart, while hundreds attended an anti-Trump rally in Melbourne on Friday.

In Sydney, protesters carried placards that said "Refugee torture, Australia's shame," and "No walls, no camps, no bans."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us