Chinese first settled in Cuba 170 years ago. And their influence is still strong.

Both countries are socialist and China is Cuba's second largest trading partner.

Many Chinese Cubans have a strong affinity with their ancestral home.

One of them is Roberto Vargas Lee, who runs a Wushu martial arts school in the Barrio Chino, one of the oldest and largest Chinatowns in Latin America.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has his story from Havana, Cuba.