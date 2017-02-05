TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains 445 Daesh members in anti-terror raids
The raids were carried out in Ankara, Istanbul, Adıyaman, Konya, Manisa, Samsun, and Gaziantep, Kocaeli, Bursa.
Turkey detains 445 Daesh members in anti-terror raids
Turkish police detain 445 suspected Daesh members in anti-terror raids carried out across the country, on February 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2017

Turkish police on Sunday detained 445 suspected Daesh members in anti-terror raids carried out in more than 10 provinces, including foreigners and those suspected of planning attacks, reports said.

The operations were carried out in Ankara, Istanbul, Adıyaman, Konya, Manisa, Samsun, Gaziantep, Kocaeli and Bursa.

TRT World has more.

Police detained 150 suspects in Sanliurfa in the southeast, 60 in the capital Ankara as well as dozens in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

On New Year's night, a Daesh terrorist killed 39 people in a shooting rampage inside the Reina night club in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Turkey's fight against Daesh in northern Syria continues. Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 to clear areas along its border with Syria of Daesh and the YPG – the Syrian wing of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us