TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
"Turkey is safe for tourists"
Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci says his country aims to be one of the top three tourism destinations by 2023 in an interview with TRT World.
"Turkey is safe for tourists"
Turkey will promote all aspects of what it has to offer, such as gastronomy, historical sites, skiing and religious monuments, Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci said. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2017

Last year's decline in tourism was temporary and the industry is on the mend, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci said.

The minister was speaking to TRT World about improvements in the tourism sector days before he is due to attend the International Mediterranean Tourism Exhibition in Israel. This will be the first time a Turkish minister will visit a counterpart in Israel since relations relations were restored in 2016.

Some of the low numbers in 2016 seen were a result of a decline in Russian tourists after Turkey gunned down a Russian jet in 2015, the minister said. Even these made a recovery as the two countries saw an improvement in their ties, Avci said.

"We are also developing new strategies to expand beyond our traditional markets. Now we will promote all aspects of what Turkey owns, such as gastronomy, historical sites, skiing and religious monuments."

Terrorism is not restricted to Turkey, Avci commented on a recent spate of attacks in the country. "Turkey is as safe as Germany, France and Belgium."

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins talks to the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us