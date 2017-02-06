TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains over 800 people for suspected links with Daesh
Documents, digital material and ammunition were also seized during the raids, according to the interior ministry.
The operation follows a series of Daesh-linked attacks, most recently the shooting at Reina nightclub in Istanbul which killed 39 people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2017

The number of people detained in an operation targeting Daesh in Turkey has risen to 820 since Sunday, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Turkish security forces recently launched an operation against Daesh, a designated terror organisation, netting hundreds of suspects across the country.

The interior ministry said the operation was carried out following a long-term investigation into people and groups with potential connections to Syria and Iraq. Those detained are thought to have been involved in planning attacks and in recruitment.

Documents, digital material, two handguns, four rifles and 372 rounds of ammunition were also seized in raids, said the ministry.

The operation follows a series of Daesh-linked attacks in Turkey, most recently the shooting at Reina nightclub in Istanbul which killed 39 people. The suspected gunman in the attack was arrested on January 16.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah has the latest from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
