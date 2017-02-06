WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Palestinians injured in Israeli air strikes
Israel carries out heavy bombardment on Palestinian territory after a rocket launched earlier on Monday from Gaza hit an open area along the Israeli border but caused no casualty or damage.
Three Palestinians injured in Israeli air strikes
Palestinians run as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a suspected Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip, February 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2017

Three Palestinians were injured in about a dozen Israeli army air strikes in Gaza Strip on Monday, medical sources in the Hamas-run territory said.

The Israeli attack came after a rocket was launched earlier on Monday from Gaza and hit an open area along the Israeli border, causing no casualties or damage.

"In response to the projectile fired towards southern Israeli communities earlier today, the air force targeted three Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The military cautioned it "will not tolerate rocket fire towards civilians."

Hamas said Israel's action risked a new round of conflict.

"This Israeli escalation in Gaza is dangerous and must be stopped," Hamas's spokesman Fawzy Barhum said.

Gaza residents said a security compound and an observation post belonging to Hamas were hit.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fired from Gaza.

Israel accuses Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for bearing the responsibility of Israel's disproportional retaliation against Palestinians.

The fresh exchange of fire sparked tensions along the Israeli border with Gaza. Witnesses said traffic remained thin on the streets and people stayed inside their homes as they feared more attacks, according to Haaretz.

Before Monday, the most recent rocket fire from Gaza into Israel occurred in October.

Israel and Hamas fought three wars since 2008.

Hamas has been observing a defacto ceasefire with Israel since 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us