Romania's government survives no-confidence vote
The opposition's attempt to topple the Social Democrat-led government failed even after the country saw massive anti-corruption protests over the past week.
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

Romania's month-old government has survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday as the ruling coalition partners abstained from the vote.

The vote was called for after country's biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism in 1989. The protests took place over a controversial decree that aimed to decriminalise corruption offences involving less than $48,000. The government scrapped the decree on Monday.

The text of the no-confidence motion, which was signed by 123 members of opposition parties, stated that "Romanian society has been betrayed and the citizen has been lied to by those who were granted his vote during the election."

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu rejected the accusation. "This motion has no scope and no target," he said at the start of the debate on the motion. "I do hope that as of today we get back to work."

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition, Social Democrats, their long-time allies ALDE, and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, which has about 61 percent of parliamentary seats, abstained on Wednesday.

233 votes, or 50 percent of lawmakers, are required to topple the government.

Laurentiu Colintineanu who is in Bucharest speaks to TRT World about the vote.

