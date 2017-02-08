WORLD
1 MIN READ
Daesh claims responsibility for Afghan Supreme Court attack
At least 22 people died when the attacker blew himself up in a Supreme Court car park in Kabul.
Daesh claims responsibility for Afghan Supreme Court attack
Security and rescue workers at the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital Kabul on February 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

​Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Tuesday in the Afghan capital Kabul.

At least 22 people were killed and another 41 wounded when the attacker blew himself up outside the Supreme Court.

Daesh identified the bomber as Abu Bakr Altajiki. He detonated his suicide vest in the court's parking lot as employees were leaving work.

US national security adviser Michael Flynn called his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Atmar, to "reaffirm our support to the Afghan government."

Separately, Daesh on Wednesday was accused of killing six Afghan Red Cross workers who were delivering aid to an avalanche-hit region in northern Jowzjan province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us