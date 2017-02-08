WORLD
Russian court hands opposition leader 5-year suspended sentence
The decision will complicate Alexei Navalny's plans to run for president against Vladimir Putin in 2018. Navalny says he will appeal the sentence and take part in the race regardless.
Russian politician and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny (L) hears the verdict in his trial for embezzlement at the Leninsky Court in Kirov, Russia. February 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

A Russian court on Wednesday handed a five-year suspended sentence to prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The court found him guilty of embezzlement, a move that will complicate his plans to run for president against Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Navalny said he would appeal against the sentence and would take part in the presidential race regardless.

"We don't recognise this ruling. I have every right to take part in the election according to the constitution and I will do so," said Navalny

TRT World 's Daria Bondarchuk reports from Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
