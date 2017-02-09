WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's restive state asks for more troops as violence continues
Unchecked looting and killing has been going on for days as Espirito State's military police remains on strike, demanding higher salaries. Now the public has shifted its anger towards the police, aggravating the volatile situation.
Brazil's restive state asks for more troops as violence continues
Some 200 federal police officers and around 1,000 soldiers have been deployed in the Brazilian state. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

Brazil's Espirito Santo state has requested the government for more troops on Thursday to stem unchecked crime which ensued after the state's military police went on strike.

There has been little security since Saturday in the state capital Vitoria after the military police demanding salary hikes stopped working. Looting ensued almost immediately. Over a dozen people were murdered, while some hospitals and schools have been burgled.

After days of violence, the public mood shifted against the military police and their relatives triggering further tensions.

Some 200 federal police officers and about 1,000 soldiers have been deployed in the southeastern state but the senior government officials are demanding more troops to quell the violence.

Brazil has been buckling under one of the toughest periods of recession in recent times, leaving some states struggling to cope.

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us