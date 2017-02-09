A bag manufacturing project has been launched by an Irish businesswoman and Imece Inisiyatifi Cesme, a local aid group in Izmir, a city in western Turkey, to help Syrian refugees gain a measure of fiscal independence.

The project is meant for Syrian women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war. The conflict in Syria has displaced 4.9 million people.

The bags are sold online for $17 each, with a tag which shares the story of the woman who made it. The women get $10 per bag, and in over a month make just about enough to sustain themselves.

There are thousands of refugees, including women and children, living in Izmir, where many find it difficult to get work. However, the bag project may change that.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan meets Anne O Rourke, and the women behind the project.