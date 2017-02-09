WORLD
Syrian refugee women make bags to gain a measure of independence
The project launched in the Turkish city of Izmir focuses on supporting women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war in Syria.
Some 300,000 refugees, including women and children, are living in Izmir. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

A bag manufacturing project has been launched by an Irish businesswoman and Imece Inisiyatifi Cesme, a local aid group in Izmir, a city in western Turkey, to help Syrian refugees gain a measure of fiscal independence.

The project is meant for Syrian women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war. The conflict in Syria has displaced 4.9 million people.

The bags are sold online for $17 each, with a tag which shares the story of the woman who made it. The women get $10 per bag, and in over a month make just about enough to sustain themselves.

There are thousands of refugees, including women and children, living in Izmir, where many find it difficult to get work. However, the bag project may change that.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan meets Anne O Rourke, and the women behind the project.

SOURCE:TRT World
