POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Children over-exposed to artificial lights risk eye disease
US scientists find that the dysfunction of a cell in the retina may lead to children suffering from myopia.
Children over-exposed to artificial lights risk eye disease
More than a billion people in the world suffer from myopia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

Northwestern Medicine scientists in the US released a study on January 26, finding that a cell in the retina may cause myopia when it has a function disorder.

According to the study, the dysfunction may be related to the amount of time a child spends indoors under artificial lights.

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a very common type of refractive error where close objects appear clearly, but distant objects appear blurry.

More than a billion people are suffering from the condition across the world.

Children are considered to be at credible risk of the as they spend so much time in front of digital devices, more than any generation has in the past.

TRT World's Sourav Roy explains how artificial light can damage the eye health of a child.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us