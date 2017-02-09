WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian airstrikes accidentally kill three Turkish soldiers in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express condolences. Putin blamed the mishap on poor coordination between Moscow and Ankara on their operations in Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

Russian airstrikes accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers and wounded 11 others during an operation against Daesh in northern Syria on Thursday, the Turkish military said.

"During an operation by a Russian Federation warplane against Daesh targets in the region of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria, a bomb accidentally hit a building used by Turkish Army units," said a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his condolences, blaming the misdirected strikes on poor coordination between Moscow and Ankara.

TRT World's IoIo ap Dafydd and Julia Lyubova bring more information from Gaziantep and Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
