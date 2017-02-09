WORLD
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

A senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Thursday faced an accusation of breach of ethics after she pitched from the White House a clothing line named after Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Trump, made the remarks during a Fox News interview, a day after the US president assailed a retailer in a tweet for dropping his daughter's products.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff...I'm going to go get some myself today," Conway said in the interview from the White House.

"I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody."

Simon Marks speaks to TRT World from Washington DC on the issue.

Norman Eisen, who served as an ethics adviser to former President Barack Obama, said Conway's comments amounted to an advertisement and violated government ethics law.

"It's a violation of the rule," Eisen told MSNBC. "It's a serious matter."

Former Office of Government Ethics chief Don Fox told the Washington Post, Conway's comments appeared to violate rules barring the use of public office for anyone's private gain.

Ivanka's brand was thrust into the headlines after her father on Wednesday attacked department store chain Nordstrom for dropping her products.

Trump's unusual move drew criticism for his use of a White House twitter platform to intervene in a commercial matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the ethics issue regarding Conway's remarks, and the Office of Government Ethics could not be immediately reached.

Other retailers that have dropped the Ivanka line, include Neiman Marcus and HSN.

Macy's, TJX, and Hudson's Bay, which runs high-end chains like Lord & Taylor, and Dillards, still carry it.

An ongoing campaign called #GrabYourWallet encourages shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump and his family.

Separately, supporters have launched an alternative social media campaign called #BuyIvanka.

Ivanka Trump has said she would step away from her company when her father took office in the White House.

