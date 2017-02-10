TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Constitutional reforms don't give more power to president, says AK Party MP
Instead, if the parliament and the president ever reach a situation where they can't work together, both will go to election, says Ravza Kavakci.
Constitutional reforms don't give more power to president, says AK Party MP
Turkey's parliament has already passed the reform bill. / TRT World and Agencies
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
February 10, 2017

Contrary to what the critics are saying, Turkey's constitutional reforms take powers away from the president's office, a governing AK Party lawmaker told TRT World.

"It actually limits the power of the president," says Ravza Kavakci.

"Currently the Turkish President has the right to take the parliament to election…the constitutional change takes that power away from the president."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a constitutional reform bill on Friday. The bill now goes for referendum expected in mid-April.

President Erdogan says the reforms will help bring stability by avoiding weak coalition governments that have hampered Turkey's growth in past.

Critics say it will give more power to the president. But Kavakci disagrees with that perception.

"If there is a position when the system goes to a deadlock and the president and parliament cannot work together or the parliament is unable to form a government, they both go to elections," she said.  

To know more on how the bill helps Turkey's democracy, listen to Kavakci's interview with TRT World

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us