WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran commemorates 38th anniversary of revolution
Iran's most powerful authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday called Iranians to take part in Friday's demonstrations to show Iran is not frightened of American "threats."
Iran commemorates 38th anniversary of revolution
A ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, February 11, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Iranians in Tehran marched towards Azadi (Freedom) Square on Friday to commemorate the 38th anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the US-backed shah.

Similar gatherings were held across Iran, where hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment, Iranian state TV reported.

US President Donald Trump had warned Iran last week that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice" following a January 29 Iranian missile test, imposing fresh sanctions on individuals and entities.

Trump has also criticised a nuclear deal reached between Iran, the United States, and other major powers in 2015, aimed at curbing the country's nuclear work.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, speaking at a march in Tehran on Friday, warned those using "threatening language" against Tehran would regret it as the regime faces increasingly hawkish rhetoric from the new US administration.

"This turnout is a response to false remarks by the new rulers in the White House and the people are telling the world through their presence that the Iranian people must be spoken to with respect," Rouhani said.

"America and Trump cannot do a damn thing. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our leader Khamenei," a young Iranian man told state TV.

Iranian state television said millions turned out nationwide at revolution rallies marked by the traditional anti-US and anti-Israel slogans and the burning of US flags. On social media, like Twitter and Facebook, many Iranians used #LoveBeyondFlags, urging an end to flag-burning during the anniversary.

They also thanked Americans for opposing Trump's executive order banning travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries, including Iran.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us