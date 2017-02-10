POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Over 300 whales die in New Zealand's largest strandings in years
Rescuers tried to help more than a hundred mammals return to sea but many got stranded again. It is relatively common for whales to get stranded on the country's beaches.
Over 300 whales die in New Zealand's largest strandings in years
Dozens of pilot whales washed ashore in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

More than 400 pilot whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach on Friday, with hundreds already dead as volunteers tried to push the survivors back into the sea, the Department of Conservation said.

It was one of the largest mass beachings recorded in New Zealand, where strandings are relatively common, said Andrew Lamason, a spokesman for the department.

Around 416 pilot whales beached themselves overnight at Farewell Spit in the Golden Bay region at the northern tip of South Island, said Lamason. The Golden Bay area was a "geographical trapping point", he said.

TRT World has more.

About 70 percent had perished and attempts were underway to get the remaining whales offshore at high tide, but the outlook is gloomy, he said.

"With that number dead, you have to assume that the rest are in reasonably poor nick as well," he told Radio New Zealand.

"So we're sort of preparing ourselves for a pretty traumatic period ahead."

Pilot whales grow up to six metres (20 feet) in length and are the most common species of whale in New Zealand waters.

Farewell Spit, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) west of the tourist town of Nelson, has witnessed at least nine mass strandings of the species in the past decade.

The latest is by far the largest.

Lamason said the reason the whales beached themselves was unknown but he believed it was partly due to the local geography.

"If you designed something to catch whales then Golden Bay is probably the perfect design," he said.

"Out at Farewell Spit it's a big massive sweeping hook of sand coming about, the bay is very shallow and once the whales get in there... it's very difficult to work out which way is out."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us