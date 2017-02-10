WORLD
2 MIN READ
French farmer fined for helping refugees
The farmer's lawyer said his client helped irregular migrants enter France, find housing, and get around.
French farmer fined for helping refugees
French activist farmer Cedric Herrou (C) was charged with helping illegal migrants enter, travel and stay in France. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

A French farmer who was previously put on trial for aiding refugees was handed a 3,000 euros ($3,192) suspended fine on Friday for his actions.

Cedric Herrou was accused of guiding three refugees, claiming to be from Eritrea, on a path known to be taken by those trying to avoid police controls, the prosecutor said.

Herrou previously had been in court in early January, facing charges of illegally transporting refugees across the French-Italian border and organising an informal reception centre for them.

The court issued an eight-month prison sentence, which was commuted.

Herrou's case had attracted a lot of support from human rights groups. He became a household name in France -- applauded by some for his conduct while criticised by others.

He has vowed to continue his actions.

TRT World's Sarah Morice produced this report earlier.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us