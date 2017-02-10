WORLD
2 MIN READ
Landslides kill 12 in Indonesia's Bali
Indonesia's weather bureau says more heavy rains are likely in Bali. The disaster agency warns people should be aware of the possibility of more landfalls due to the hilly nature of the area.
Houses were destroyed in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district on the slopes of Mount Batur volcano. February 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Landslides killed 12 people on the Indonesian resort island of Bali after torrential rain lashed the area, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Friday.

The landslides destroyed houses late Thursday in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district, on the slopes of Mount Batur volcano, killing 12 residents, including a one-year-old boy, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Several people were injured, the agency said.

"All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Indra Kalak, an agency official in Bali, said.

Kalak said heavy rain was still falling on Friday and people in the area should be aware that the steep slopes make it particularly vulnerable to landslides.

The national weather agency said heavy rain would continue in Bali on Saturday and Sunday.

TRT World brings more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
