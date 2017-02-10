WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish PM and US vice president agree to boost cooperation
Mike Pence said relations between Turkey and the US are entering a "new day."
Turkish PM and US vice president agree to boost cooperation
The current week marked an increase in contact between the senior leadership of the two NATO allies. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday spoke over the telephone and agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, a source at the prime minister's office said.

During the conversation, Pence said Turkish-US relations are entering a "new day."

The two leaders also agreed to raise bilateral cooperation particularly in the areas of military, security and counter-terrorism.

The US vice president expressed condolences over the death of Turkish soldiers who were accidentally killed earlier on Thursday in Russian airstrikes against Daesh in northern Syria's Al-Bab region.

The current week marked an increase in contact between the senior leadership of the two Nato allies.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump spoke to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a 45-minute telephone conversation.

The two counterparts discussed the situation in Syria, the refugee crisis, and counter-terrorism. Their call reportedly led to CIA Director Mike Pompeo's current visit to Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us