Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday spoke over the telephone and agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, a source at the prime minister's office said.

During the conversation, Pence said Turkish-US relations are entering a "new day."

The two leaders also agreed to raise bilateral cooperation particularly in the areas of military, security and counter-terrorism.

The US vice president expressed condolences over the death of Turkish soldiers who were accidentally killed earlier on Thursday in Russian airstrikes against Daesh in northern Syria's Al-Bab region.

The current week marked an increase in contact between the senior leadership of the two Nato allies.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump spoke to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a 45-minute telephone conversation.

The two counterparts discussed the situation in Syria, the refugee crisis, and counter-terrorism. Their call reportedly led to CIA Director Mike Pompeo's current visit to Ankara.