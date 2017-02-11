WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrants refuse to relocate to official camps in Serbia
Hundreds of migrants are camping at the Serbian border hoping to be allowed to enter western Europe.
Migrants refuse to relocate to official camps in Serbia
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 11, 2017

The Serbian government is trying to persuade migrants, mostly from Afghanistan, to move into official refugee camps.

Despite living in deplorable conditions in makeshift camps, many of them refuse to be relocated saying that they want to cross the border into the European Union.

Serbia's frontier with Hungary is the external border of the EU's passport-free Schengen area.

Migrants believe they will have a better future there. But after the EU closed its borders in 2016, hundreds of them were stuck in Serbia.

TRT World 's Soraya Lennie reports from Serbia's capital, Belgrade.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us