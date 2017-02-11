WORLD
Suicide bombing kills at least 11 in southern Afghanistan
No one has claimed responsibility for the suicide car bombing which targeted the country's security forces in the Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province.
Smoke rises from the site of a suicide attack in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan, February 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 11, 2017

At least 11 people were killed and 21 others were wounded in a suicide car bombing in the capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the governor's office said on Saturday.

The bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a security forces' convoy as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkar Gah to collect their pay, the Helmand governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, said.

Eyewitnesses said at least one vehicle belonging to security forces was destroyed in the bomb attack.

TRT World spoke to Kabul-based journalist Bilal Sarwary for more details.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack but the Taliban have seized large areas of Helmand and have often threatened Lashkar Gah.

Hundreds of international troops are stationed in Afghanistan's embattled southern Helmand province as part of a NATO mission to train and advise local forces.

At least one American special forces soldier was wounded in a fight with the Taliban militants in the area this week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
