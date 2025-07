A court in the United States sentenced a Turkish man to eight years in jail on Friday for his role as one of the masterminds behind three hacking attacks.

Ercan Findikoglu was a ringleader in one of the most advanced bank heists in history. He stole $55 million from ATMs over the course of seven years.

TRT World 's Sourav Roy explains how he did it and how banks have responded to such attacks.