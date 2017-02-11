WORLD
Russia eases penalties on domestic violence despite criticism
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the bill despite warnings that the move will increase violence against women and children.
The UN reported in 2010 that more than 14,000 women are killed in Russia each year by their husbands or other relatives. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 11, 2017

Women's rights activists in Russia are furious over an amendment that legalises domestic violence.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law easing some penalties for domestic violence, a move which has alarmed women's rights campaigners who fear it will encourage abuse.

In January, more than 80 percent of Russia's Duma, or lower house of parliament, approved the bill then it moved to the upper house, where it was rubber-stamped.

The new law calls for a maximum of 15 days in police custody and a fine, instead of up to two years in prison, for first-time offenders who do not cause serious injury.

Last month, Human Rights Watch warned that the law is "dangerous and incompatible with Russia's international human rights obligations."

Supporters of the law claim that the new legal arrangement will protect a parent's' right to discipline their children and reduce the state's interference in family life.

TRT World 's Julia Lyubova interviews one of the victims of domestic violence in Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
