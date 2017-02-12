People in Turkmenistan are voting in Sunday's presidential election in which Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office.

Some 3.2 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the election where the incumbent president is up against eight other candidates.

The result is not in doubt in an isolated gas-rich country where the government holds a tight grip over every aspect of life.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more details Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.