WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkmenistan leader certain to win third term in presidential polls
Voting is underway in a one-sided election in which the incumbent Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is facing eight other candidates.
Turkmenistan leader certain to win third term in presidential polls
A woman signs to collect her ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 12, 2017

People in Turkmenistan are voting in Sunday's presidential election in which Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office.

Some 3.2 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the election where the incumbent president is up against eight other candidates.

The result is not in doubt in an isolated gas-rich country where the government holds a tight grip over every aspect of life.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more details Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us