CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Adele and Beyonce take centre stage at Grammys
The powerhouse from London scoops up five wins, becoming the only artist to win album, record and song of the year twice. But her moving statement about Beyonce's work and political performances make history at the 59th awards ceremony.
Adele and Beyonce take centre stage at Grammys
Adele (L) sings 'Hello' and Beyonce performs a song from 'Lemonade', which won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Best record, best album, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and song of the year – Adele scooped up five awards with her album '25' at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Adele is now the only artist who has won Grammys twice for best album, record, and song of the year. Though Adele defeated Beyonce in several categories, her album of the year acceptance speech was a moving ode to the singer and songwriter behind the album 'Lemonade'.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humble and very grateful. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album for me, the 'Lemonade' album, was so monumental," Adele said.

Her appreciation of Beyonce continued offstage when reporters heard her say:

Chance the Rapper made another kind of history after he won best new artist, best rap album, and best rap performer for being the first Grammy winner who drops his music online instead of using the traditional model of selling records.

TRT World's Showcase presenter, Vanessa Conneely has more about the award ceremony.

More big winners

The former Destiny's Child star was nominated for nine awards; Beyonce won best music video for the politically-charged anthem 'Formation' and best urban contemporary album for 'Lemonade', which is believed to be about the singer's troubled marriage to rapper Jay Z.

In the ceremony, the pregnant pop star performed two Lemonade tracks, 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles', celebrating motherhood and diversity even as she accepted the award in the category of best urban contemporary album.

The late British singer David Bowie who passed away in January also won five awards for his final album,'Blackstar'.

A political Grammy

Katy Perry wore her politics on her sleeve, with an armband emblazoned with the word "persist".

Performing a track called 'We the people' with veteran hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes made a less than subtle reference to US President Donald Trump.

"I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you've been perpetuating throughout the United States," he said.

"I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt of the Muslim ban. When we come together, we the people, we the people, we the people, we the people."

The group's lead ended the performance on a single note: "Resist. Resist. Resist."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us