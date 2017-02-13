Best record, best album, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and song of the year – Adele scooped up five awards with her album '25' at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Adele is now the only artist who has won Grammys twice for best album, record, and song of the year. Though Adele defeated Beyonce in several categories, her album of the year acceptance speech was a moving ode to the singer and songwriter behind the album 'Lemonade'.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humble and very grateful. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album for me, the 'Lemonade' album, was so monumental," Adele said.

Her appreciation of Beyonce continued offstage when reporters heard her say:

Chance the Rapper made another kind of history after he won best new artist, best rap album, and best rap performer for being the first Grammy winner who drops his music online instead of using the traditional model of selling records.

TRT World's Showcase presenter, Vanessa Conneely has more about the award ceremony.

More big winners

The former Destiny's Child star was nominated for nine awards; Beyonce won best music video for the politically-charged anthem 'Formation' and best urban contemporary album for 'Lemonade', which is believed to be about the singer's troubled marriage to rapper Jay Z.

In the ceremony, the pregnant pop star performed two Lemonade tracks, 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles', celebrating motherhood and diversity even as she accepted the award in the category of best urban contemporary album.

The late British singer David Bowie who passed away in January also won five awards for his final album,'Blackstar'.

A political Grammy

Katy Perry wore her politics on her sleeve, with an armband emblazoned with the word "persist".

Performing a track called 'We the people' with veteran hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes made a less than subtle reference to US President Donald Trump.

"I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you've been perpetuating throughout the United States," he said.

"I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt of the Muslim ban. When we come together, we the people, we the people, we the people, we the people."

The group's lead ended the performance on a single note: "Resist. Resist. Resist."