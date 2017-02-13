CULTURE
2 MIN READ
La La Land wins five awards at BAFTA
The film's leading actress, Emma Stone, put US politics in the spotlight in her speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.
La La Land wins five awards at BAFTA
Emma Stone holds the award for leading Actress, 'La La Land' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 12, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

The musical "La La Land" won five awards including one for best film at the 70th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Sunday before the Oscars later this month.

The success came after it picked up seven awards at the 74th Golden Globes on January.

"La La Land", a throwback musical about an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist who are trying to make their way in Hollywood, had been nominated for 11 awards at the ceremony and won four of them in the categories: best movie, best film music, best direction and best actress.

In her speech, Emma Stone, the winner of the best actress award for her role in the movie, waxed political.

"In a time that's so divisive I think it's really special that we were able to come together... to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone," Stone said.

Veteran actor and comedian Mel Brooks who was honoured for his lifetime of work with the academy's fellowship award also made light of the current political situation.

"I'm not afraid of Trump, not at all," Brooks told reporters, after he won an award for contribution to film, known as the Fellowship.

"I think he's mostly an entertainer," he added.

TRT World 's Sarah Morice has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us