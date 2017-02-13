WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trudeau and Trump find common ground after first meeting
Both leaders stressed the importance of safety, security and economic prosperity despite high profile differences in each leader's approach to immigration.
Trudeau and Trump find common ground after first meeting
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump participate in a joint news conference at the White House in Washington DC, US, February 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday met with US President Donald Trump in Washington for the first time since the latter took office.

Promising to remain neighbourly, the two leaders talked trade, security and immigration without stepping on each other's toes.

Trudeau carefully steered around questions about Trump's immigration policy.

"There have been times where we have differed in our approaches and that's always been done firmly and respectfully. The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves," Trudeau said.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us