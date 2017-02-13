Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday met with US President Donald Trump in Washington for the first time since the latter took office.

Promising to remain neighbourly, the two leaders talked trade, security and immigration without stepping on each other's toes.

Trudeau carefully steered around questions about Trump's immigration policy.

"There have been times where we have differed in our approaches and that's always been done firmly and respectfully. The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves," Trudeau said.

