WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkmenistan's president wins third term
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 59, has run the former Soviet republic of five million people for a decade amid slow economic growth and falling exports.
Turkmenistan's president wins third term
Sunday's presidential polls in Turkmenistan saw a turnout of 97.27 percent. February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Turkmenistan's Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov will be president for seven more years after he secured a third term in office by winning Sunday's public ballot, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Berdymukhamedov has won 97.69 percent of the vote with a turnout of 97.27 percent, it said.

Turkmenistan amended its constitution in 2016 in a way that could allow Berdymukhamedov to stay in power indefinitely, removing the 70-year age limit for presidential candidates, and extending the term to seven years from five. This consolidation of power has been taking place against a background of slowing economic growth and a shortage of foreign currency due to Russia's decision to halt imports of Turkmen gas, Ashgabat's main source of export revenue.

Berdymukhamedov, 59, has run the former Soviet republic of five million people with an iron fist for a decade after succeeding the equally autocratic president-for-life Saparmurat Niyazov who died in 2006.

In the previous election in 2012, Berdymukhamedov won 97 percent of the vote.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ashgabat, the capital.

"Successful campaign against drug abuse"

Berdymukhamedov cast his ballot at a downtown polling station in Ashgabat after arriving with his family.

"Turkmenistan's goal is joining the ranks of the industrially developed nations," Berdymukhamedov told reporters, adding all candidates had had equal opportunities in the election campaign.

Eight other candidates ran against Berdymukhamedov. All of them are public servants, managers of state-owned companies or nominees of political parties loyal to the government.

"He is carrying out a successful campaign against drug abuse and promised to provide free housing for the disabled," said Zukhra, a 42-year-old medical worker who supported the president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us