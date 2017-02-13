Tens of thousands returned to the streets of Romania on Sunday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet.

The protests — which entered their 13th day — have not waned despite Grindeanu's government scrapping a controversial decree which triggered the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism. The decree decriminalised corruption offences involving less than $48,000.

On Wednesday, the government survived a vote of confidence put forward by the opposition in a parliament where Grindeanu holds majority support. But Grindeanu insists his government will not resign.

A few days later, the justice minister quit after he was threatened to be fired by the prime minister for mishandling the decree.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more details.