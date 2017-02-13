WORLD
Romanian PM vows to stay despite anti-government protests
The demonstrators want Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet to resign even after the government scrapped a controversial decree that would weaken measures against corruption in the European country.
The Romanian national flag colours on display during a demonstration at Piata Victoriei square in Bucharest, Romania, February 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Tens of thousands returned to the streets of Romania on Sunday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his entire cabinet.

The protests — which entered their 13th day — have not waned despite Grindeanu's government scrapping a controversial decree which triggered the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism. The decree decriminalised corruption offences involving less than $48,000.

On Wednesday, the government survived a vote of confidence put forward by the opposition in a parliament where Grindeanu holds majority support. But Grindeanu insists his government will not resign.

A few days later, the justice minister quit after he was threatened to be fired by the prime minister for mishandling the decree.

SOURCE:TRT World
