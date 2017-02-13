WORLD
Dozens killed in Taiwan bus crash
At least 32 people have been confirmed dead after a bus crashed in Taiwan.
Forty-five passengers were on the bus when it overturned. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

At least 32 people were killed and more were taken to hospital after a tour bus crashed on a highway in Taiwan on Monday night.

The bus was carrying 45 people and 13 of them were sent to nearby hospitals, according to the local fire department.

Television footage showed pictures of rescue crews trying to raise the overturned bus on the side of the highway with ambulances and fire trucks lined up along the bend of the road.

Many of the injured were older passengers, local television reported. It was unclear what caused the accident.

SOURCE:Reuters
