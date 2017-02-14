WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hectic efforts continue to stop California dam from collapsing
More than 180,000 people who were evacuated have been told to stay away from their homes until further notice, as engineers work to fix a crumbling overflow channel of the Oroville Dam.
Hectic efforts continue to stop California dam from collapsing
The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2017

Tens of thousands of Northern California residents stayed in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked to repair a crumbling overflow channel at the tallest dam in the US.

Aside from fixing the Oroville Dam, the workers are tasked with draining the rain-swollen Oroville Reservoir before new storms sweep the region.

Evacuation orders for residents remain in effect as the risk to those living in the Feather River area below the dam is being reviewed, officials said.

More than 180,000 people who were evacuated have been told to stay away from their homes until further notice.

TRT World's Rachel Silverman reports.

Emergency declaration

"We're doing everything we can to get this dam in shape that they can return and they can live safely without fear. It's very difficult," California Governor Jerry Brown told reporters during a news conference on Monday evening.

Brown on Monday sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting him to issue an emergency declaration, which would open up federal assistance for the affected communities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us