TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey arrests Frenchman suspected of helping plan nightclub attack
Turkish authorities detain 22-year-old French citizen "A.S." over his alleged involvement in a New Year's Day shooting at an Istanbul nightclub.
Turkey arrests Frenchman suspected of helping plan nightclub attack
Reina nightclub gunman Abdulgadir Masharipov shot dead 39 people and injured dozens on New Year's Day in Istanbul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2017

A 22-year-old French citizen of Turkish descent, identified by authorities only as "A.S.", was arrested in Istanbul over suspicions of helping to plan a New Year's Day shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead.

According to a Turkish police official, he was detained weeks ago and formally charged last week. His detention had not previously been made public.

The suspect was caught carrying the rental contract of the Istanbul house where the nightclub attacker, Uzbek national Abdulgadir Masharipov, was staying when he was captured on January 16.

On Saturday, a court remanded Masharipov, who has confessed to carrying out the shooting.

The Daesh terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was in revenge for Turkey's operations against the group in Syria.

Turkey, a NATO member, is part of the US-led coalition against Daesh. Its armed forces launched cross-border operations into Syria in August to drive security threats away from its borders.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us