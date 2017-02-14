WORLD
Is Ireland ready to allow abortion?
It is currently a crime to abort a child in the Republic of Ireland, which has decided to hold a referendum on the issue for the third time in more than three decades.
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Dublin, Ireland to urge the government to repeal the 8th Amendment, which enforces strict limitations on a woman's right to an abortion. September 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 14, 2017

Ireland is expected to hold a public vote later this year on whether to introduce a constitutional amendment allowing women to have abortions. Currently, Irish women travel to the Netherlands or Britain to have the procedure.

It will be Ireland's third vote in 35 years on whether to relax the country's restrictive rules on abortion. It is currently a criminal offence to abort a child in the Republic of Ireland.

The country's constitution follows Catholic teachings, according to which, the life of the unborn child must be protected.

However, there has been a noticeable change in the way Irish people now lead their religious lives.

TRT World's Tadhg Enright reports from Dublin.

