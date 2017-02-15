Two separate suicide attacks killed at least seven people in Pakistan on Wednesday.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted a van carrying judges in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing the driver and a passerby, police said.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new spate of terrorism following a marked improvement in the overall security situation across the country over the past couple of years.

"A suicide bomber on a motorbike rammed into an official van in which some judges were travelling," senior superintendent of the Peshawar police, Sajjad Khan, told media.

He said the van driver was killed in the attack, which was claimed by the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Five people, including at least four judges, three of them female, were injured, he added.

Former cricketer-turned-politcian Imran Khan was due to visit the nearby hospital. Local media reported that he was unharmed.

Attack in tribal region

Earlier in the day, five people were killed when two suicide bombers attacked a government compound in Pakistan's restive tribal region, officials said.

At least seven others were wounded in the early-morning attack in the Mohmand Agency district in Pakistan's northwest, which was also claimed by the TTP.

"One attacker came by foot and started firing at forces while the other was on a motorbike and rammed into the main gate of the complex," Hamidullah Khattak, a local administration official in Mohmand, said.

The one on foot was shot dead while the second blew himself up, he said, but not before they managed to kill three tribal police and two civilians. The military confirmed the toll.

Wednesday's attacks came two days after a deadly bombing rocked the Punjab provincial capital Lahore, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens more.

The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has claimed both attacks.

Last week the group vowed there would be a fresh wave of assaults on government installations, and a spokesman said on Wednesday the attacks would continue.

In 2014 the military launched a crackdown in the semi-autonomous tribal regions, where militants had previously operated with impunity, leading to a dramatic improvement in security in Pakistan over the last two years.