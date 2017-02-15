BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
London Science Museum reveals evolution of robotics
A new exhibition of the 500-year history of robotics paves the way for the imagination of humankind, and stirs debate about the ethical implications and consequences of robotic technology.
The exhibition at the Science Museum in London showcases the 500-year history of robots, with over 100 robots. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 15, 2017

An exhibition at the London Science Museum documents the 500-year history of robots with over 100 mechanical beings. The museum offers the largest collection of humanoid robots ever displayed.

Human beings' quest to recreate themselves as machines has sparked debate on rules for robotic technology and its moral aspects. But there is no general agreement on the rules for robots.

"We've got the possibility of artificial intelligent machines doing their own things that are not good for humans and even treating humans as some sort of subspecies," said Kevin Warwick, a professor at the University of Reading.

TRT World's Dana Lewis has more from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
